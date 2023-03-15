Warrenville man arrested in child sexual exploitation

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a Warrenville man on five counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Kenneth Dale Smith, 47, of Warrenville, was arrested after investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Smith.

Investigators say Smith possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Smith was arrested March 8 and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

He remained in Aiken County jail on Wednesday with bond set at $5,000 for each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

