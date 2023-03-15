Warrenville man arrested in child sexual exploitation
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a Warrenville man on five counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
Kenneth Dale Smith, 47, of Warrenville, was arrested after investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Smith.
Investigators say Smith possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Smith was arrested March 8 and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
He remained in Aiken County jail on Wednesday with bond set at $5,000 for each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
