Train sparks 2-mile trail of fires in Jackson area

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A train started a string of fires that stretched at least two miles in the Jackson area late Wednesday afternoon.

Starting around 5:15 p.m., crews rushed to the scene to find dozens of fires surrounding the area of Main Street and Old Jackson Highway.

They got the railroad to shut down train traffic so they could battle the flames that were on both sides of the track.

Calls went out to at least four fire departments to send brush trucks to help battle the flames.

