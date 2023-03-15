Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy

A Go Fund Me account has been set up by the family of Stephen Smith in hopes that an independent autopsy will shed new light on the case
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephen Smith’s mother is still fighting for answers, nearly eight years after his body was found in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County.

The cause and circumstances of the 19-year-old’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Smith’s death in 2021, citing evidence uncovered while investigating the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Multiple people interviewed during the investigation at the time of Smith’s death mentioned the Murdaugh name, according to case files.

Sandy Smith now wants her son’s body to be independently exhumed and examined.

In 2022 SLED announced plans to exhume the body of the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018. Sandy Smith said if the state were to pursue a similar course of action for Stephen, she fears the autopsy would be carried out by the same pathologists who initially said his injuries were caused by a hit-and-run accident.

Multiple state troopers have said they do not believe Smith was killed in a hit-and-run. No suspects have ever been named in connection with his death.

Sandy Smith has received hundreds of donations since launching an online fundraiser last week.

“If you cannot give, we would appreciate you sharing and praying for justice for Stephen,” she wrote. “We believe 2023 is Stephen’s year.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Latest News

Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Georgia Capitol
Georgia sports betting plan makes a comeback in Senate
Sports
Betting legislation is making a comeback at Ga. Capitol
Columbia County crossing guard brings smiles to students, community