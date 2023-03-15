Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Plans are coming together for Fort Gordon renaming ceremony

Fort Gordon will soon be renamed to Fort Eisenhower, We're starting to learn more about the plans.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon is looking at having its renaming ceremony next fall.

The Army post will be taking the name Fort Eisenhower.

We asked if the family of later former President Dwight D. Eisenhower might be attending the ceremony.

MORE | Fort Gordon conducting annual hazard exercise

“Fort Gordon’s leadership have been in contact with members of the Eisenhower family regarding the redesignation ceremony – we don’t have any confirmation yet their attendance or numbers, though,” the post said in a statement.

The new name was chosen by a federal commission that put together sweeping recommendations for renaming facilities that honor Confederate figures across the military services.

Other Army posts getting new names include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The final cost for all of its renaming recommendations will be $62.5 million, of which $21 million is for renaming Army posts.

Fort Gordon’s current name comes from Confederate Gen. John Gordon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

Latest News

Temperatures could increase the risk of West Nile Virus
S.C. residents can help track West Nile virus by submitting dead birds
Fort Gordon
When will Fort Gordon hold renaming ceremony?
Someone hands keys to two other people.
City leaders working to shore up affordable housing
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
The latest on city of Augusta’s $2M in fines from the IRS