Plans are coming together for Fort Gordon renaming ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon is looking at having its renaming ceremony next fall.

The Army post will be taking the name Fort Eisenhower .

We asked if the family of later former President Dwight D. Eisenhower might be attending the ceremony.

“Fort Gordon’s leadership have been in contact with members of the Eisenhower family regarding the redesignation ceremony – we don’t have any confirmation yet their attendance or numbers, though,” the post said in a statement.

The new name was chosen by a federal commission that put together sweeping recommendations for renaming facilities that honor Confederate figures across the military services.

Other Army posts getting new names include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The final cost for all of its renaming recommendations will be $62.5 million, of which $21 million is for renaming Army posts.

Fort Gordon’s current name comes from Confederate Gen. John Gordon.

