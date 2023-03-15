Overturned vehicle spills cooking oil, fuel onto Georgia Highway 80

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned vehicle spilled fuel, cooking oil, and other food-related items onto Georgia Highway 80 Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 80 near Ricketson Road.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a commercial motor vehicle failed to maintain its lane, overcorrected, and then overturned. It spilled fuel, cooking oil, and other food-related items onto the highway.

Both lanes of Georgia Highway 80 are blocked and the Georgia Department of Transportation has set up a detour around the area, according to officials.

The occupants have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Hazardous Material crew is on scene and a Georgia Emergency Management team was contacted due to the food spill, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.