Overturned vehicle spills cooking oil, fuel onto Georgia Highway 80

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned vehicle spilled fuel, cooking oil, and other food-related items onto Georgia Highway 80 Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 80 near Ricketson Road.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a commercial motor vehicle failed to maintain its lane, overcorrected, and then overturned. It spilled fuel, cooking oil, and other food-related items onto the highway.

Both lanes of Georgia Highway 80 are blocked and the Georgia Department of Transportation has set up a detour around the area, according to officials.

The occupants have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Hazardous Material crew is on scene and a Georgia Emergency Management team was contacted due to the food spill, according to officials.

