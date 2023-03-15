Submit Photos/Videos
Overnight lane closures planned this week at state line

Nearly four years ago, construction begin on the Interstate 20 bridge over the Savannah River at the state line.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures are in store this week for drivers along Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

The consecutive-night closures are part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project that’s advancing toward completion.

By Sunday, westbound I-20 drivers will shift to brand new roadway and bridge sections over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal.

But first:

  • Beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m., the right lane will be closed on westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina through mile marker 200 in Georgia. The lane closure will allow construction crews to move barrier walls at the Georgia Welcome Center and restripe the ramp.
  • On Wednesday at 8 p.m., a right-lane closure will be placed on westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 200 in Georgia, providing access for crews to begin resetting barrier walls for a westbound traffic shift.
  • On Thursday at 9 p.m., a right-lane closure will be placed on westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 200 in Georgia, allowing access for crews to continue relocating barrier walls for a westbound traffic shift.
  • On Friday at 10 p.m., a right-lane closure will be placed on westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, allowing access for crews to begin shifting westbound traffic to Phase 3B, which moves travel lanes from the middle to the right side on brand new construction.

During this time, both the right lane as well as the shoulder of westbound I-20 may be impacted during these times.

Saturday and Sunday nights are backup traffic shift dates for potential inclement weather, but all work is scheduled to be completed by 8 a.m. Monday if there are no delays.

Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information on the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

