No one injured in Harlem late night shooting

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem, Ga., Police Department(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A late night shooting on Lamkin Road has left vehicles damaged, but no one was hurt.

According to officials, at 11:15 p.m. the Harlem Police Department responded to the intersection of Lamkin Road and West Milledgeville Road in reference to a shooting.

The investigation revealed an unknown male fired 16 rounds into two different vehicles, causing damages.

There were no reports of injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses described the shooter as a young Black male with a slim build, wearing black pants and a black hoodie with white lettering, according to officials.

The Harlem Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to please contact Harlem dispatch at 706-556-6262.

