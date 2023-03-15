No one injured in Harlem late night shooting

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A late night shooting on Lamkin Road has left vehicles damaged, but no one was hurt.

According to officials, at 11:15 p.m. the Harlem Police Department responded to the intersection of Lamkin Road and West Milledgeville Road in reference to a shooting.

The investigation revealed an unknown male fired 16 rounds into two different vehicles, causing damages.

There were no reports of injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses described the shooter as a young Black male with a slim build, wearing black pants and a black hoodie with white lettering, according to officials.

The Harlem Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to please contact Harlem dispatch at 706-556-6262.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.