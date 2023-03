Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has decided on his menu when he hosts the Masters Club dinner, and it wasn’t a big surprise — meat, fish and chocolate chip cookies.

Scheffler said he would serve steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-style side dishes. He said he isn’t big on fish but will serve a Texas redfish for those who don’t like meat.

And for dessert, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

Scheffler disclosed the menu Wednesday during a video call ahead of his title defense at Augusta National Golf Clube from April 6-9.

The Masters Club dinner dates to 1952, an idea started by Ben Hogan for all the Masters champions to have dinner. The only other person in the room is the club chairman by invitation of the winners.

Previous menus have ranged from sushi (Hideki Matsuyama) to Moreton Bay Bugs (Adam Scott) to Sockeye Salmon Tartare (Mike Weir).

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.