Local business ships Girl Scout cookies to our soldiers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soon, Girl Scout cookies will be in the hands of those fighting for our country.

That’s after it was found that soldiers fighting overseas missed Girl Scout cookie season.

Thin mints to s’mores, even caramel chocolate chip, are among the favorites soldiers love.

The owner of Herbert Homes, Mark Herbert, says he’s been doing Operation Sweet Tooth for the past 20 years. He says it still brings a smile to his face, knowing he’s bringing a smile to those who serve us.

“It’s hard to explain but when you do something like this, that we think is so simple to help and honor our heroes who are defending us, it’s a great thing,” Herbert says.

Herbert says he’s hoping to spread the word so other businesses will join him next year.

