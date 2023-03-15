Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that will give many Georgians a tax refund.

The budget signed by Kemp allows for the special refund with over $1 billion in surplus funds on its way back to taxpayers.

To get the refund, taxpayers need to have filed their 2021 and 2022 taxes.

Like last year, single tax filers and married individuals who file separately could receive up to $250, head-of-household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375 and married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500, based on an individual or couple’s tax liability.

The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing the special income tax refunds within six to eight weeks. Around that same time, Georgians will be able to check the status of their refund on the department’s website.

State officials expect to issue most refunds by July 1.

This is the second state income tax refund of its kind in as many years.

“Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I’m proud we’re doing it again,” Kemp said in a statement. “Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation.”

Kemp put his signature on the updated state budget Friday and approved the refunds Tuesday.

