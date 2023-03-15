Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Governor Brian Kemp said the state’s multi-billion-dollar reserve will provide a cushion most states won’t enjoy during any unforeseen economic downturns.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that will give many Georgians a tax refund.

The budget signed by Kemp allows for the special refund with over $1 billion in surplus funds on its way back to taxpayers.

To get the refund, taxpayers need to have filed their 2021 and 2022 taxes.

Like last year, single tax filers and married individuals who file separately could receive up to $250, head-of-household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375 and married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500, based on an individual or couple’s tax liability.

MORE | Lawmakers sign off on plan that could boost mayor’s voting power

The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing the special income tax refunds within six to eight weeks. Around that same time, Georgians will be able to check the status of their refund on the department’s website.

State officials expect to issue most refunds by July 1.

This is the second state income tax refund of its kind in as many years.

“Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I’m proud we’re doing it again,” Kemp said in a statement. “Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation.”

Kemp put his signature on the updated state budget Friday and approved the refunds Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines, possibly more
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again

Latest News

Kenneth Dale Smith
Warrenville man arrested in child sexual exploitation
SRNS Career Fair- March 2, 2023
New month brings new jobs; check out who’s hiring
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Sleep, wellness tips, and more!
MM
We talk to Dr. Vega about prevention of colorectal cancer
MM
We work out with Jay Moore!