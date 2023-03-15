Gun found in diaper bag at school in Evans; guardian charged

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teacher found a gun in a student’s bag Wednesday, leading to a reckless-conduct charge against the guardian, the Columbia County School District said.

It happened at Blue Ridge Elementary in Evans.

A teacher in the school’s severe special education pre-kindergarten class alerted the school resource officer and school administration upon discovering the item inside the student’s diaper bag.

The firearm was immediately confiscated and secured.

There was no direct threat made against the school, students or staff, but the student’s guardian has been criminally charged with reckless conduct, the district said.

School operations will continue as normal for the remainder of the day.

It happened a day after red flags went up at Columbia Middle School after a student made “inappropriate” threatening comments, according to the Columbia County School District.

School administrators were alerted that a student made a comment suggesting the use of an explosive device at the school, according to the district. The comment was made in the presence of another student.

Columbia County School District police were contacted to investigate, and the student was charged with terroristic threats, according to district officials.

The student will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

The incident comes just days after a Glenn Hills High School student was caught with a gun in the neighboring Richmond County School System .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.