Former Gator Tim Tebow plays round at Sage Valley Junior Invitational

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s one day until tournament day in Sage Valley, and what better way to end the last day of practice rounds from someone who has experience competing in clutch moments and national championships?

Golfers here at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational are still starting and have a while until we can say they are playing at the top of their sport.

Wednesday morning, former Florida Gator Tim Tebow teed off with a couple of groupings.

He last played with Bailey Shoemaker, who is committed to Southern California and future Gator Rylan Shim.

Before heading out, Tebow passed along advice to the athletes.

“They had great questions, you know, how did you handle certain things? And you know, how would you balance certain things? It’s just really a fun time of being able to interact, and it’s just really encouraging because I think that’s something that’s so needed. I think one of the things that can be so challenging about golf is it’s such a mental game. All sports are, but golf is you’re out here for three, four hours by yourself and so just to be able to encourage them, and I think that’s something that hopefully came across,” he said.

Tebow said the message he wanted to share was to be true to yourself and that you’re going to face so many highs and lows in your career.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.