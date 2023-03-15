Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

Latest News

A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed
Traditional savings accounts at brick-and-mortar banks are generally under .5%, while online...
What the Tech: Pros and cons of online banking