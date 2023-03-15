Doctors Hospital, Ft. Gordon prepare for mass causalities with simulation drills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something none of us want to happen but if it does, local doctors will be better prepared. We’re talking about mass casualty situations.

On Wednesday morning, Doctors Hospital and Fort Gordon put on a mass casualty simulation. The scenario was a tornado. We spoke with doctors who say this is a valuable, hands-on training that can easily happen in our area, as it’s happened many times before.

They say any hands-on training is beneficial to doctors and potential patients.

Acy miller, the safety manager for Doctors Hospital, says, “We try to work together as a community so they know what we’re doing here in the hospital and we know what they’re doing on base.”

Augusta Christian students and teachers were some of the volunteers who helped with today’s simulation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.