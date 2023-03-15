Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Despite a spike in sexual violence, experts share a message of strength

Locally there’s an average of about 187 cases that were reported to law enforcement and the...
Locally there’s an average of about 187 cases that were reported to law enforcement and the Rape Crisis Center.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Experts are getting a head start on sending a message for National Sexual Assault Month.

While it doesn’t start until April, we talked to experts about their message for survivors and trends for assault cases here in the CSRA.

At Augusta University, Shelli Larkin serves as the director of student health services. But she also serves as the chair of the Sexual Assault Response Team in the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

“We are seeing an uptick already in 2023 as well,” she said.

Locally there’s an average of about 187 cases that were reported to law enforcement and the Rape Crisis Center.

MORE | New sex offender GPS monitoring devices being tested across South Carolina

“I think coming out of COVID, you’re seeing a lot of that. We’re seeing it in our younger population, 14-18 years old, and you’re going to see in the research that most violence is going to happen by the time they turn 18. Whether that’s childhood violence, sexual trauma, personal violence, and we’re seeing it more and more in dating violence in that population as well,” said Larkin.

In the CSRA, Larkin says only about 20 percent of sexual assault victims report crimes against them.

A new CDC report shows the percentage of young women who have ever been forced to have sex increased from 2011 to 2021.

MORE | Warrenville man arrested in child sexual exploitation

“Our goal is that they report so we can help them and provide resources,” she said.

Larkin says resources like schools, police, Safe Homes, the Child Enrichment center, and every hospital offer services to help victims. She says early education is important like the events Augusta University sets up every year to show support and provide outlets for sexual assault victims.

“You have more than just one person that can surround you with help in our area,” she said.

Larkin says that as a part of her Sexual Assault Response Team, the state mandates they have a protocol in place with the chief justices in the Judicial Circuit to make sure they have resources and reporting in place for victims.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 found dead in home on Maryland Avenue in Augusta
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County

Latest News

News 12 Spelling Bee
News 12 Spelling Bee
.
Train sparks 2-mile trail of fires in Jackson area
Doctors Hospital, Ft. Gordon tornado simulation
Doctors Hospital, Ft. Gordon prepare for mass causalities with simulation drills
There could be a study looking at what it could look like if Columbia County were to become its...
Columbia County leaders take initial steps to become a city
Online banks are different than the online banking you do with your traditional...
What the Tech: Pros and cons of online banking