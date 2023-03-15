Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FREEZE ALERTS in effect tonight into Thursday morning. Lows will range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Rain likely late Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and calm tonight with cold lows expected again. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight across the CSRA for frigid March lows in the mid and upper 20s to low 30s. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and make sure your outdoor pets have a way to stay warm!

Lows early Thursday will be back down in the upper 20s to low 30s. High temperatures return to normal Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Warmer temperatures ahead of a cold front Friday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. Rain moves in late in the day Friday lasting into early Saturday. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain could be heavy at times. Winds will be breezy during the day Friday out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by mid-morning Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s with breezy winds between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be chilly in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks dry with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-50s. Rain will be likely again Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Don't miss the ISS Wednesday night starting at 8:33 PM.
Don't miss the ISS Wednesday night starting at 8:33 PM.(WRDW)

