Aiken children get a free book after Story Time at Rye’s Patch

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s Spring Story Time is back in full force at Rye’s Patch donating a free book to every child after each reading.

The City of Aiken is bringing stories to life by holding story time events at Rye’s Patch again, and over 100 people showed up.

We went to see how Aiken is bringing stories to life for kids.

“It’s kind of a highlight of my week because it’s very peaceful,” Betty Ryberg, volunteer, says.

Ryberg loves volunteering to read to kids in Aiken’s Rye Patch.

“I like it so much because I like to see the children in a casual atmosphere,” Ryberg says.

Now, almost 150 people sit on the lawn for story time every week.

Erika Peric, an Aiken parent, says, “This is a great time to be outside, outdoors, and also to find friends and read books.”

Peric says it’s fun for her daughter and that she’s thankful because every family who comes gets a free book.

“So it gets children understanding actually how to read a book, how to go through page by page, that’s important,” Ryberg says.

Ryberg says it’s a great way to introduce kids to reading.

“It’s not in a classroom, it’s not at a desk, it’s not in a chair, it’s on the grass outside,” Ryberg says.

Storytime will be every Tuesday through May, starting at 4 p.m. It’s free and every family who goes will get a free book.

