24-year-old Georgia man found shot to death in Aiken ditch

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Stonecrest, Georgia man was found dead lying on the side of the road in a ditch, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road after someone reported the Black male.

Deputies learned Jarvon Stapleton had been shot multiple times and called EMS to the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

He was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers then to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m. Stapleton will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

The coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

This death comes amid a rash of deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 across the CSRA.

Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River.

