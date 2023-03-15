24-year-old Georgia man dead after being found shot in Aiken ditch

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old man from DeKalb County was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a ditch, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road after someone reported the Black male.

Deputies learned Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, had been shot multiple times, and they called EMS to the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Coroner Darryl Ables says he was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, then to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m. Stapleton will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

The coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This death comes amid a rash of deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 across the CSRA.

Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River.

