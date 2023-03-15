Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

24-year-old Georgia man dead after being found shot in Aiken ditch

Deputies learned Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, had been shot multiple times.
Deputies learned Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, had been shot multiple times.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old man from DeKalb County was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a ditch, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road after someone reported the Black male.

MORE | 51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances

Deputies learned Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, had been shot multiple times, and they called EMS to the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Coroner Darryl Ables says he was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, then to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m. Stapleton will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

MORE | 2 found dead in home on Maryland Avenue in Augusta

The coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This death comes amid a rash of deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 across the CSRA.

Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 found dead in home on Maryland Avenue in Augusta
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again

Latest News

Sage Valley Junior Invitational starts Thursday
City to preserve heritage with purchase of historic Walker house
City to preserve heritage with purchase of historic Walker house
Aiken children get a free book after Story Time at Rye’s Patch
Aiken children get a free book after Story Time at Rye’s Patch
Interstate 20 bridge construction.
Overnight lane closures planned this week at state line