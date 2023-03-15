Submit Photos/Videos
2 bodies found in home on Maryland Avenue in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two bodies were found at a home on Maryland Avenue and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

After the landlord called in the incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found the bodies.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the coroner’s office responded to the call on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

The deaths are considered suspicious, and the victims were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy and positive identification, according to Bowen.

Bowen says the bodies were there for a length of time.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s office is also investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman found dead in her home on Derby Lane. These two cases are not connected, according to Bowen.

These deaths come amid a rash of deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 across the CSRA.

Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River, but Augusta – the largest city in the region – has been hit especially hard.

