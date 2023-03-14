Submit Photos/Videos
Wardens make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County

After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of illegal turkey hunting that led to two arrests.
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of illegal turkey hunting that led to two arrests.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people face charges over wild turkeys being hunted outside their season in McCormick County, according to authorities.

After receiving a tip on the morning of March 11, South Carolina game wardens responded to the location and deployed a K-9 to look for potential evidence. After thoroughly searching the area, the dog found “significant evidence” of turkey hunting out of season, wardens said.

Using the evidence collected and their knowledge of the local area, the wardens could identify a potential suspect.

After meeting and interviewing the suspect, wardens said they determined three turkeys had been killed that morning by two hunters.

Two suspects are facing charges for hunting turkeys out of season, taking turkeys over bait and “numerous other violations” totaling $8,720 in fines, wardens said.

