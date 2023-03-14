A vehicle again knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall along Whiskey Road that’s often hit by cars.

This time, a black pickup smashed all the way through the brick wall at Coker Springs Road.

It’s at least the third time the wall – Aiken’s answer to Augusta’s Olive Road bridge – has been hit in a few months. In November, we reported it was hit twice in a couple of weeks .

The owner of the property has experience with covering this up.

In 2019 when a car went into the wall, an inflatable dragon was put in the gash to help cover it up. The dragon has made some repeat appearances, but was absent Tuesday afternoon.

“This has happened almost five times in the last two years, so it’s gotten to the point where it’s kind of ridiculous,” Andrew Siders, an Aiken County Council member, told News 12 in November.

“I feel bad for the homeowners. It’s gotten to the point where it’s ridiculous,” he said.

He posted a photo of the latest crash on his Facebook page.

In this November photo, an inflatable dragon was back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps getting hit by cars. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.