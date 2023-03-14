Tire maker bringing 1,031 jobs to Fairfax; Orangeburg County lands solar plant

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tin Thanh Group Americas, a tire manufacturer, on Tuesday announced plans to establish its first U.S. operations in Allendale County with a $68 million investment that will create 1,031 jobs.

Meanwhile, Orangeburg County will be the site of a global solar panel manufacturer’s first U.S. manufacturing plant.

In Allendale County

Located at Walker Road in Fairfax, Tin Thanh Group Americas will build a new facility in Allendale County.

Tin Thanh Group Americas’ South Carolina location will allow the company to manufacture and retread large commercial vehicle tires, as well as operate its commercial tire leasing program.

“Allendale County welcomes Tin Thanh Group Americas to our community, and we thank them for their investment in our future and our people,” said Allendale County Council Chairman Matthew Connelly. “Each of the more than one thousand jobs will make a difference in the lives of a family in the region because good jobs and good economic development change lives. We look forward to working with this fine company, which is committed to sustainability and good values, bringing prosperity and progress to our area.”

Supplying energy from reusable sources, Tin Thanh Group Americas will provide operations in recycled energy, closed industry-agriculture, recycled waste and tire leasing while serving the environment, energy, high-tech agriculture and technology markets.

With a focus on sustainability, the company is committed to implementing sustainable practices to lower the carbon-emission level and provide a cleaner environment, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Operations are expected to be online by September 2024.

The region already has a history in tire manufacturing, with two Bridgestone plants in Aiken County

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Allendale County to assist with the costs of site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

“This announcement once again shows the world has taken notice of the many benefits of doing business in South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This major $68 million investment and 1,031 new jobs will be transformative for Allendale.”

In Orangeburg County

Orangbuerg County will be the host of a global solar panel manufacturer’s first U.S. manufacturing plant.

Hounen Solar announced plans to invest $33 million in a new manufacturing operations facility that will create 200 new jobs.

The plant is located at 145 Millennium Drive, the company will be leasing a 200,720-square-foot plant. The plant will not only be the first United States plant for Hounen Solar but also the first South Carolina location for the company.

McMaster said: “Hounen’s investment in Orangeburg County not only adds to the state’s growing renewable energy economy but also shows that South Carolina is a place where companies in every industry can thrive. We look forward to creating a strong partnership with Hounen for years to come and seeing the impact of these 200 new jobs.”

The Orangeburg County facility will allow Hounen Solar to develop, manufacture and sell one gigawatt crystalline silicon PV panels in the U.S.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved the job development credits related to this project and also awarded Orangeburg county a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help with the costs of building improvements.

