This man is sought in terroristic threats, acts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of terroristic threats and acts.

Kenyari Smith, 25, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. Authorities released a photo of him.

He’s wanted on charges of terroristic threats and acts resulting from an incident that occurred March 1 in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants are on file with the agency.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

