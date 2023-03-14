Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

This man is sought in terroristic threats, acts in Augusta

Kenyari Smith
Kenyari Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of terroristic threats and acts.

Kenyari Smith, 25, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. Authorities released a photo of him.

He’s wanted on charges of terroristic threats and acts resulting from an incident that occurred March 1 in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants are on file with the agency.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines, possibly more
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

Tire maker bringing 1,031 jobs to Fairfax; Orangeburg County lands solar plant
A 3-vehicle collision, including an overturned concrete truck, has caused road closures on...
Overturned concrete truck on Highway 121 near Trenton
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Wardens make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Ranch ice cream, Women of Purpose, and more!