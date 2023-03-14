Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

The two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines, possibly more
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

SirArmani Iyair Clark was hit and killed by a stray bullet while watching cartoons at home.
9-year-old boy killed by stray bullet while watching ‘Spongebob’
Atlanta schools active-shooter drill.
Ga. legislators vote to make active-shooter drills mandatory in schools
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested