Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pacer men’s basketball compete for NCAA Elite 8 bid

By Daniel Booth
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The USC Aiken men’s basketball team is the only Peach Belt team standing in the Division II NCAA tournament, and they’re playing in the Sweet 16.

The Pacers are expected to arrive at Christenberry Fieldhouse at 5:30 p.m. for their matchup against Lincoln Memorial.

This is the first time the pacers have made it out of the second round under the leadership of Head Coach Mark Vanderslice, since the 2013-14 season.

MORE | Inside look at what to expect at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational

They advanced to the Sweet 16 by pulling off the upset against their longtime rival, the Augusta University Jaguars, for the third time this season.

With a trip to the Elite 8 on the line, they will have their fans full with three seeded Lincoln Memorial.

The team they lost to in their second game of the season by 21 points. So naturally, this is a great opportunity for some payback.

MORE | North Augusta Lady Jackets saluted for state championship victory

We stopped by the Pacers practice ahead of this big game, and the players we spoke with said they’ve felt a noticeable change in their development, team chemistry, and confidence since their last matchup against Lincoln Memorial, and they’re excited to hit the court with a shot at moving one step closer to a national championship.

We met with Head Coach Mark Vanderslice about how much the competition in conference play against teams like Augusta and North Georgia prepared them for Tuesday’s game.

The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the Elite 8 on March 21 in Evansville, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines, possibly more
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

We got a chance to catch up with Gianna Clemente ahead of the Sage Valley Junior Invitational.
Golfer Gianna Clemente is at the top of her game, and she’s only 14
Check out your March Madness chances with local mathematician
Check out your March Madness chances with local mathematician
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Ga., S.C. attorneys general weigh in on W.Va. trans sports law
Dozens of golfers are hoping to become household names at the 12th annual Sage Valley tournament.
Inside look at what to expect at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational