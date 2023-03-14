Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Overturned concrete truck spills concrete on highway near Trenton

Overturned concrete truck on Watson Road and Highway 121
Overturned concrete truck on Watson Road and Highway 121(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-vehicle collision, including an overturned concrete truck, has caused road closures on Highway 121 at Watson Road and Bouknight Road on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

According to dispatch, EMS responded to the scene for reported injuries.

Motorists are being rerouted at this time.

Details are limited at this time, but News 12 has a crew on scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines, possibly more
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

Overturned concrete truck causes road closures near Trenton
Overturned concrete truck causes road closures near Trenton
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for March 14
MM
Local Deal Drop
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Beech Island home catches fire after car hits it