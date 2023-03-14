Overturned concrete truck spills concrete on highway near Trenton

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-vehicle collision, including an overturned concrete truck, has caused road closures on Highway 121 at Watson Road and Bouknight Road on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

According to dispatch, EMS responded to the scene for reported injuries.

Motorists are being rerouted at this time.

Details are limited at this time, but News 12 has a crew on scene.

