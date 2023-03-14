North Augusta house famous for front yard flower shower

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a house in North Augusta that is grabbing the attention of every single person that drives by during this time of year.

Hundreds of azalea flowers shower in the front yard of the pink house, on the corner of Lake and Woodlawn Avenue. The pink house explodes with color this time every year.

Since 2018, the Risseeuws have taken over taking care of the pink house.

“Oh it is amazing, it really stands out,” Shawn Risseeuw, the owner, says.

According to the current owner, this home was built in 1917 and has been a staple in the community ever since.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the bloom is at this time of year. We stopped by to talk with the owner about what it’s like taking care of the yard and to see so many people stopping by to enjoy it.

Risseeuw, says, “We get lots of compliments, especially this time of year and we welcome people to come in the yard and take pictures if they want. We’ve had a lot of people do that every year. We’re proud of it that’s for sure and we enjoy the fact that everyone gets to see it every spring.”

He says he lets his wife do most of the creative work. We’re talking with the previous owner about the story of how all the azaleas were planted and why the house is pink.

The owner of the home says it’s beginning in photographers and visitors by every day, just to check it out.

“We had a person come by and do a Tiktok video that got 300,000 views or whatever and it’s pretty popular,” Risseeuw says.

However, there’s very little grass in the front yard. A previous resident, Marclee McDaniel, told us the story behind the azaleas.

“We never could grow grass in the yard because there are giant oak trees and my dad tried a bunch of different things over the years, then decided to plant a bunch of azaleas in the front yard,” McDaniel says.

McDaniel was born and raised in North Augusta and lived in the pink house in the late 1980s.

“My dad bought little 1-gallon azaleas that were about a dollar a piece and probably planted over 150 of them by hand,” McDaniel says.

She says her dad built the picket fence out front, which is what gave the house its signature pink look.

“I can pretty much still to this day say I grew up in the pink house and they’ll know what I’m talking about,” McDaniel says.

