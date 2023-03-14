Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man wanted for questioning arrested in connection to death of Georgia father

BRPD
BRPD(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Tuesday that they have apprehended a person of interest connected to Nathan Millard’s death and disappearance.

45-year-old Derrick Perkins was apprehended by police on Monday without incident, according to a Facebook post.

On Friday, police announced they were attempting to locate Perkins for Probation Violation, Criminal Damage to Property, 3 counts of Access Device Fraud, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

It was also announced that Perkins is needed for questioning in the Nathan Millard missing person case investigation.

Perkins is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish for probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

Atlanta News First is working to learn the connection between the married father of five and Derrick Perkins.

Police have not released any further information related to Millard’s disappearance and death.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police seek man for questioning in Nathan Millard’s case

Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge

Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
After receiving a tip, wardens went to a McCormick County location where they found evidence of...
Officers make turkey-hunting bust in McCormick County
A vehicle has once again smashed down a wall at Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road.
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

Latest News

A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Temperatures could increase the risk of West Nile Virus
S.C. residents can help track West Nile virus by submitting dead birds
Plans are coming together for Fort Gordon renaming ceremony
Fort Gordon
When will Fort Gordon hold renaming ceremony?
Someone hands keys to two other people.
City leaders working to shore up affordable housing in Augusta