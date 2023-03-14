Local landscaping business preps for springtime rush

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Masters week just around the corner, you’re starting to see homes and businesses spruce up their landscaping.

We talked to a landscaping company to find out how much work goes into beautifying our city before the golf crowd comes in.

Lawnmowers out in full force.

“We’re running to three trucks. Just trying to make sure we get ready for the overload. So we try to keep all yards serviced maintenance and prepare so when that overload does come, you can just fall in line,” said Faheem Blair, Georgia’s Green Lawn Care CEO.

As the azaleas bloom, Augusta prepares for golf fans coming to town which means landscapers work from sun up to sun down to prepare.

“I mean it gets crazy. It can go from 50 to about 100. So it probably doubles sometimes triple,” he said.

The large increase is from rental houses needing a trim before the big week.

“A lot of Airbnb. A lot of our own rentals. A lot of people just calling us to do those one-week cuts, those fresh cuts. Getting ready for the guests to come in,” he said.

The first week in April in Augusta means golf for most but not all.

“Think a lot of landscape, a lot of grass. A lot of rain too. But usually, during the Masters week, we do a lot of flowerbeds, things like that,” said Blair.

It’s a lot of long days and hard work for Blair but with comes a lot of excitement.

“Come on now, we ready for the masters,” he said.

