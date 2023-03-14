Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lifeguards rescue little white dog named Tofu who swam out to sea

When lifeguards responded to a call for a dog on the loose, they said he immediate took off into the ocean. (SOURCE: Long Beach Fire Dept./MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – A small dog is back with its owners after lifeguards rescued the pup from the Pacific Ocean.

In an Instagram post by the Long Beach Fire Department, officials said lifeguards were called for a dog running loose around 6 p.m. Monday.

When lifeguards arrived, they said the dog, named Tofu, ran out to the ocean.

One of the lifeguards put on his wetsuit and grabbed his rescue board and buoy before heading out to rescue the little white dog.

Tofu made it out to the swim line when the lifeguard, with help from a rescue boat, got the dog on a rescue board and brought him safely back to shore.

After bringing the dog back to the fire department, officials made a follow-up post informing that the owners of Tofu had been found and that the dog was returned to their care.

“We had a couple of fun photos with him [Tofu] when he was with us! We are glad he’s back with his family. Although, we miss him around,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines, possibly more
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
We got a chance to catch up with Gianna Clemente ahead of the Sage Valley Junior Invitational.
Golfer Gianna Clemente is at the top of her game, and she’s only 14
Golfer Gianna Clemente is at the top of her game, and she’s only 14
Golfer Gianna Clemente is at the top of her game, and she’s only 14
FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea