Golfer Gianna Clemente is at the top of her game, and she’s only 14

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - She may not be a household name yet, but she’s working her way up to it.

Gianna Clemente is a 14-year-old golfer ranked first in Golfweek’s Junior Rankings.

She became the third-youngest player to every quality for the U.S. Women’s Amateur. We got a chance to catch up with Clemente ahead of the Sage Valley Junior Invitational.

Clemente doesn’t live the life of an average 14-year-old.

“I’ve definitely been used to being the youngest for a really long time, probably a couple of years now,” she said.

A feeling that doesn’t change even as the course does.

“You’re just gonna test out the waters a little bit, just kind of see how well I can stack up against these players and go from there,” said Clemente.

She qualified for three consecutive Ladies Professional Golf Association, LPGA, events last year.

“I know that every tournament that I walk up to, I’ve deserved to be there. That’s all I can think. It’s just, it’s normal for me,” she said.

Her normal is a different kind of normal.

“I’ve been in online school since I was in fourth grade. I had like the elementary school, but I never had like the high school, which I’m completely fine with. I love the life that I’m living right now,” she said.

A life that has now brought her back to the Sage Valley Junior Invitational.

“This is probably one of the best junior events in the world, in my opinion. It’s just, it’s unexplainable, really,” she said.

It won’t be long before she joins another coveted field as the youngest.

“I knew it was coming, but to see an envelope from Augusta National show up on your door was it was pretty amazing. It was definitely an awesome moment to share with my family,” said Clemente.

Tournament days are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“This is a dream for me,” she said.

