Ga. girl killed in her bedroom by stray bullet from outside

SPALDING HEIGHTS, Ga. - A 11-year-old girl died after a stray bullet went through her bedroom window.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when a round was fired during a shooting incident in Spalding Heights, according to authorities.

The bullet missed the intended target, traveled through the victim’s bedroom window and struck her, according to authorities.

She died instantly, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

The incident is still being investigated.

The sheriff’s victim services unit is assisting the family by providing a place to stay and helping with expenses, officials said.

