Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FREEZE ALERTS will be in effect for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. Lows will range from 27-34°.

A cold front moving south of the region is bringing a shot of unseasonably cool and dry air to Georgia-Carolina Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the northwest between 10-15 mph into Tuesday. Lows into early Tuesday will drop to the low and mid-30s.

We will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest between 8-15 mph.

Lows early Wednesday will be below freezing for most of the CSRA in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Lows early Thursday will be back down in the upper 20s to low 30s. High temperatures return to normal Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70.

Warmer temperatures ahead of a cold front Friday with highs reaching the mid-70s. Rain moves in late in the day Friday lasting into early Saturday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Freeze (WRDW)

