Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FREEZE ALERTS in effect the next few mornings. Morning lows below freezing through Thursday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FREEZE ALERTS will be in effect for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows will range from 24-32°.

FREEZE WARNINGS in effect tonight across the CSRA for frigid March lows in the mid and upper 20s late tonight through early Wednesday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and make sure your outdoor pets have a way to stay warm!

Lows early Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. Skies will stay sunny as high pressure sits over the region.

Lows early Thursday will be back down in the upper 20s to low 30s. High temperatures return to normal Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Warmer temperatures ahead of a cold front Friday with highs reaching the mid-70s. Rain moves in late in the day Friday lasting into early Saturday. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s and highs Sunday will only reach the mid-50s. Keep it here for updates.

Lows tonight into early Wednesday will drop to the mid and upper 20s. Freeze warnings likely again Wednesday night through Thursday morning.(WRDW)

