Columbia Middle School student charged with making threat

Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Red flags went up Tuesday at Columbia Middle School after a student made “inappropriate” threatening comments, according to the Columbia County School District.

School administrators were alerted that a student made a comment suggesting the use of an explosive device at the school, according to the district. The comment was made in the presence of another student.

Columbia County School District police were contacted to investigate, and the student was charged with terroristic threats, according to district officials.

The student will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

The incident comes just days after a Glenn Hills High School student was caught with a gun in the neighboring Richmond County School System.

