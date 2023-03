Beech Island, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments responded to a house fire in Beech Island early Tuesday morning after a car hit into the home.

Aiken County dispatch says the home on 501 Storm Branch road got hit at 12:27 a.m.

Dispatch says no one was hurt and there is minor damage to the home.

