Augusta Commission members discuss Central EMS, Augusta Boathouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are smoothing out the final details for Richmond County’s partnership with Central EMS.

They’re moving forward with the agreement and forming a subcommittee with some of the area’s top hospital leaders.

Now that the subcommittee has been formed, it’s looking at the data of county response times to figure out how much help is needed, not only with experts weighing in but with Augustans.

The biggest priority for everyone is transparency, and anyone will be allowed to sit in to hear about the city’s current response times, the 911 system, and how that’s going to affect the price tag.

Piedmont, Doctors Hospital, and Augusta University Medical will also act as advisors and weigh in. We caught up with the president of Central EMS, Gary Coker, on holding these meetings open for the public.

“They’re the ones who are calling the ambulance. They’re the ones with the need. They’re going to know what it is they perceive what their needs are, as well as the government officials that are there. I think that the committee that’s been put together is made up of EMS professionals who really understand emergency services, understand ambulance services, and what those needs will be, so I think the committee will be very well prepared. But the citizens may have questions that the committee needs to answer as well,” he said.

The next priority for central ems is hiring local EMS workers. They’re holding a job fair on March 20-21 at the Hilton Garden Inn. They’re looking to fill 75 to 100 full-time and around 30 part-time workers.

In Other News

We’re still learning more about Augusta getting hit with a fine from the IRS for $2 million. Mayor Garnett Johnson is saying he found out about this last week and how it concerns paperwork not filled properly to the Affordable Care Act in 2017. They’re now looking into if this happened over multiple years.

The mayor says an outside legal council has been hired, and Congressman Rick Allen may also help Augusta figure out this issue.

Augusta’s Central Services weighed in on an almost $6 million estimate to completely fix up the Augusta Boathouse. All of it revolves around repairs to the outside decking, rails and completely remodeling the inside kitchen, floors, and bathrooms. This inside work comes as a hefty bill because Central Services is saying mold has spread into the building after a winter pipe bust.

“The more it grows the more toxic it is. And at this point, we believe that the mold has spread to underneath the floor and inside the walls, which has driven up the pricing,” said Central Services Interim Director Ron Lampkin.

Commissioners approved $500,000 in emergency funds to deal with removing the mold and next week they’ll hear a few other estimates and some second opinions for repairs.

