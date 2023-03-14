Aiken County seeks designs in storm drain mural contest

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a contest to transform storm drains into works of public art.

The district issued a call to artists of storm drain murals.

“In addition to their artistic value, painted storm drains serve as important educational tools to address stormwater pollution and the common misconception that our storm drains lead to fewer treatment facilities,” the district said.

Storm drains actually lead to the nearest river, lake or stream.

Professional and emerging artists as well as ninth- through 12th-graders who live in Aiken County are invited to submit their designs.

The winner will get $250.

Here are the rules and an entry form:

