Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken city leaders discuss SRNL facility planned for downtown Aiken

It’s a $20 million project that could put a lot of people in downtown Aiken.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a $20 million project that could bring a lot of people to work in downtown Aiken.

But not everyone is on board with having an offshoot of the Savannah River National Lab, SRNL, in the heart of downtown.

First, it was Project Pascalis, and now the plan is SRNL, but the city says they’re still trying to work out the details to make sure it’s a good fit.

“They are talking to the lab, getting the space needs analysis, and figuring out what they would need in terms of office space, meeting space,” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

MORE | Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC

Working with firm McMillan Pazdan Smith, Bedenbaugh says the city has a plan to preserve the historic nature of downtown while expanding the footprint.

“They’ve got some historical consultants working with them and some architects who have experience in historic preservation or design that is able to work with existing buildings and blend in,” he said.

MORE | S.C. lawmakers look to develop workforce of the future

The city says they’re still in the preliminary stages of working with SRNL, but they’re doing their best to keep the public informed as the project progresses.

It’s nowhere close to a done deal. One of the biggest concerns at Monday’s city council meeting was the lack of a request for a proposal for the project.

The city says they’re hoping that will come in the next couple of months from SRNL.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines — possibly more
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Jackie Ford
Deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
Report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.
Richmond County deputies respond to report of shots fired
Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host

Latest News

SRNL facility coming to downtown Aiken
SRNL facility coming to downtown Aiken
Report of shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive
Report of shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
Inside look at what to expect at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational
Inside look at what to expect at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational