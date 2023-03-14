68-year-old man arrested in connection to shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 is learning more about a report of shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive Monday night.

Richmond County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Rolling Meadows Drive.

A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Tommie Cooper, 68, and the home owner of the residence. While on scene, deputies detained Cooper and questioned him in reference to reckless conduct.

Cooper stated while being questioned he had been robbed by an unknown female with a little boy, according to deputies.

While leaving the scene, deputies received a call from a female victim in relation to the incident.

The victim stated her and her son were going to the car wash with Cooper when they had to go back to the residence to retrieve something.

According to deputies, Cooper went inside the residence, while the victim was counting money from her purse. Cooper then came back outside and accused the victim of stealing money from him, according to the incident report.

Cooper grabbed the victim by her sweatshirt and tried to pull her out of the vehicle, according to deputies. He then snatched her purse from around her neck and took $270, according to deputies.

The victim stated to deputies she refused to leave the vehicle until she got her money back when Cooper pulled a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at her.

The victim warned Cooper police would be called if he did not calm down, according to the incident report. Cooper then fired a round into the air, according to deputies.

Deputies said while the victim was walking away on foot, she heard Cooper fire another round by passed by her head.

Animal control was soon on the scene taking animals away from the home.

According to jail reports, Cooper was arrested and booked on four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of aggrarvated assault, one count of armed robbery, and one count of criminal attempt- felony.

