2 local students to compete at state spelling bee this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) If someone asked you to spell “anciency,” “geikia” or “ubiety,” would you know how, or know what they meant?

Two kids from the CSRA might.

They’ll be competing in the Georgia Association of Educators’ state spelling bee later this week.

Among the competitors will be 13-year-old Sai Lakkimsetti, an eighth-grader at Stallings Island Middle School in the Columbia County School District; and 12-year-old Ayanna Khiani, a seventh-grader at Augusta Prep Day School.

Celebrating its 62nd year, the bee will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Georgia State University’s Student Center’s Senate Ballroom.

The student who emerges from this competition will represent the state in the Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 28 through June 2 in the Washington, D.C., area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.