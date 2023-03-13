Submit Photos/Videos
‘World’s Strongest Grandaddy’ trains News Reporter Will Volk

Skinny Man says with enough hard work and belief anyone could be strong enough to enter a competition. After seeing how weak Volk was, he offered to train him.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tee Skinny Man Meyers is a 66-year-old competitive weightlifter in Hephzibah.

He’s also known as the World’s Strongest Granddaddy.

And after our Will Volk talked to him, Meyers started training him to lift. Recently, Volk entered a competition, and he was nice enough to document his journey for us.

Previous “World’s Strongest Granddaddy” Coverage:

This is Will Volk, Channel 12, Channel 26. He came in as a wimp, now he’s a man!

Volk said: “How did I get myself in this situation?”

You may remember a couple of months ago.

“Let’s see your guns. You got guns in there,” said Meyers.

Volk: “But the thing is, I haven’t worked out since high school gym class.” “It looked like you’d never been in a gym in your entire life unless you did an interview, but you didn’t have any technique. You didn’t know what to do,” said Meyers.

Meyers is a 27-time world powerlifting champion but he wasn’t always strong.

“When I first started, I did I think six pushups and rolled over and laid down for about three minutes, so here I am, I’ve been competing for about 42 years now.”

Skinny Man says with enough hard work and belief anyone could be strong enough to enter a competition. After seeing how weak Volk was, he offered to train him.

If you believed, I believed, the hardest part with me in training is getting the person to believe in themselves.

For the last two months, Volk met him at the gym. He nicknamed him “The Wolf” and now he’s lifting 225 pounds.

If you want to get ready to enter the next event, Skinny Man says it will be in Grovetown in June. He says 100 percent of the money raised goes to charity.

