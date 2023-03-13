Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Why allergies may be overwhelming already

A new report finds climate change is likely leading to a longer pollen season and worsening allergies. (Credit: Climate Central, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring is in the air, and if you are already overwhelmed by allergies, you are not alone.

”The pollen is going to be in the air even longer, and it’s happening earlier as well,” meteorologist Jennifer Gray said.

According to a new Climate Central report, weather and climate trends are worsening allergy season.

The data shows earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days for parts of the U.S. have meant that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen.

Exposure has been linked to asthma attacks and more people being admitted to the hospital for respiratory problems.

To reduce your exposure when pollen counts are high, start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are the highest.

You should also remove clothes you have worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of your skin and hair.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier, using a portable high-efficient particulate air filter in your bedroom and cleaning floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Ford
Deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
The federal government is continuing to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines which means this...
CDC encourages Georgia residents to get bivalent booster for COVID-19

Latest News

Golden Harvest Summer Market
Local law groups compete to combat summer hunger
Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.
Police: $26,000 in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines — possibly more
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Michael Cohen, a ex-associate of former President Donald Trump, arrived in Manhattan on Monday...
Michael Cohen: Trump 'needs to be held accountable'