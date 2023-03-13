What the Tech: Glass app stores, improves your photos

Submit Photos/Videos
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - How quickly can an app fall out of favor with users? According to one study, people in the United States named Instagram the number 1 app they want to delete from their phones.

Instagram used to be the place people go to post photos of their friends, their pets, and other photos they wanted to share. But a growing number of former fans complain it’s become too much like TikTok. Lots of videos and lots of ads.

If you’re looking for an app where people just share photos, Glass is a good alternative.

Glass is photos. Just photos. No ads, no videos, and no algorithm pushing things it things you’ll like. Most of the users right now are professional photographers who simply want to share their work but anyone can create an account and upload their camera roll.

Photos are displayed beautifully and if you want to see details on what camera was used and settings, you can just by tapping a photo.

There are no ‘likes’ but users can give “appreciation” for photos they like. You can search by categories, cameras, and lenses. And when you upload a photo you don’t have to add the details, the information is imported from your camera. Unless you’ve been using it awhile, you probably won’t see your friends on Glass.

But like every other app, it’s easy to build your social network. Since Glass doesn’t earn revenue from ads, it’s user supported by a $ 30-a-year subscription.

The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, and on the Glass website, Glass.photo.

It’s even more beautiful on a large screen. Plus, you might find inspiration to make you a better photographer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

