Thomson High theater students perform Into the Woods

Thomson High theatre students perform their spring musical, Into the Woods
Thomson High theatre students perform their spring musical, Into the Woods
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson High School theatre students are busy getting ready to present their spring musical Into the Woods.

They have been practicing hard since January. From the lines to the music, students say it has been an intricate show to learn but they are excited for the chance to participate in a production this large. And have learned a lot in the process.

The director says productions like this are possible because of support from the community and board of education and that the support has grown quickly.

The most recent show had the best turnout since 2012. The director says it’s due to the hard work the students have put in and the talent they have in the county.

Seeing growth in community engagement is special to the students.

Madison Hildebrand, Cinderella, says, “It’s fantastic to see support from not only people in the school system but also people from outside. It’s wonderful to see how people care about this program and want to see us and support us by not only giving us like donations but also support of being here and being able for us to continue to put on shows and productions.”

Wesley Walker, the theatre teacher at Thomson High School, says, “The talent we have at our school is certainly above and beyond what a lot of high schools have. This is a distinct opportunity for the community to show up and be able to see the hard work that these students are putting in every day that you might not be able to otherwise see. And so I think it’s a really special and important thing for our community to get together and come support.”

Hildebrand says, “This is a very talented group of kids and we all have put a lot of work in, not only the students but also the director. Mr. Walker has done countless things for us, and has helped us be the very best we can be.”

Josh Rabun, senior and the baker, says, “It is such an intricate show the music is some of the hardest I’ve ever personally worked on, and just the show as a whole it’s such a great ensemble piece and I think that our cast really pulls it off.”

Anyone interested in supporting these students can see the show. The show will premier at the school on March 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

If you want to attend either show, the tickets will be $10 and can be found on the website.

