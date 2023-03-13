Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. wages hit all-time high as 2-state job market stays strong

Fed Chair Jerome Powell forecasting additional interest rate hikes in ongoing efforts to cool inflation. (CNN, US SENATE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Employment numbers remain strong in the two-state region, according to the latest statistics.

South Carolina

In South Carolina, state officials said Monday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in January from December’s rate of 3.3%, continuing the steady trend of low unemployment from 2022.

Average hourly wages are up to a record high of $29.15.

“What a strong way to start the 2023 year,” said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Acting Executive Director William Floyd.

A report released Monday for January 2023 showed the number of workers in South Carolina increased to 2,298,720. The increase is 4,329 people over the December 2022 estimate and 10,471 people over the January 2022 estimate.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina gas prices rise over the past week

The number of unemployed people in the data decreased to 76,070. It is a decrease of 1,089 people from the December estimate and 2,352 from the January 2022 estimate.

Georgia

Meanwhile in Georgia, the state’s overall job market stayed strong in January, with the unemployment rate staying level from December at 3.1%

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 17,000 from December to 4.87 million. That’s 160,000 above payroll levels last January.

MORE | Proposed pay raises stir hopes among Ga. police agencies

January’s unemployment numbers always bring a revision of the previous year’s figures, and the new figures show Georgia’s jobless rate has been steady at 3.1% for six months. Joblessness is also level with the rate of January 2022, after dipping to an all-time low of 2.9% in April and May.

Numbers last year had shown a meaningful decline in the labor force, but new figures show the labor force has been flat since April. The number of Georgians unemployed and seeking work was flat at 161,000.

About 5,200 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended March 4.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 28,000 in the week that ended Feb. 25.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Ford
Deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
The federal government is continuing to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines which means this...
CDC encourages Georgia residents to get bivalent booster for COVID-19

Latest News

Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Augusta Regional Airport unveils new logo in time for added flights during Masters
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
Pile of money
Georgia’s year-over-year tax revenues soar 8.7% in February
Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill