Richmond County deputies find missing 67-year-old man

Jackie Ford
Jackie Ford
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled a search for a 67-year-old man who was found.

Jackie Ford had last been seen around noon Saturday in the 300 block of Carmel Place.

His family was concerned about his welfare.

Deputies said Monday afternoon that he’d been found and was safe.

He was the second missing person found Monday.

Authorities also canceled an alert for Leigh Sweat, 40, who’d last been seen Tuesday but was found safe.

