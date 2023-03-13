Richmond County deputies respond to report of shots fired
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive.
A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area around 5 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is still active and is unable to provide more information at this time.
