Richmond County deputies respond to report of shots fired

Richmond County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired on Rolling Meadows Drive.

A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area around 5 p.m.

MORE | New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host

A spokesperson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is still active and is unable to provide more information at this time.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

