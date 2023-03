AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 40-year-old woman after almost a week of searching for her.

Leigh Sweat, 40, had last been seen Tuesday in the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

Sweat was also reported missing in January 2022, but she turned up fine after a few days .

